NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022 Match 6 between Nepal and Malaysia:

Nepal (NEP) will be aiming to extend their winning streak in the ongoing T20 Tri-Series when they lock horns with Malaysia on Saturday. This match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:15 PM IST.

Nepal has been dominant in this series by winning all three league games. They beat Papua New Guinea by 37 runs in the last game and are on top of the table with six points to their name.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is having a mix-run in the tournament. They got off to a winning start, beating Papua New Guinea by eight runs, but lost the following two games against Nepal, PNG by six wickets and eight wickets. Malaysia currently occupy second place in the standings and will aim to win this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Malaysia; here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs MAL Telecast

Nepal vs Malaysia game will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs MAL Live Streaming

The Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, April 2. This game will kick off at 12:15 pm IST.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Vice-Captain: Virandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Virandeep Singh, Ahmed Faiz, Rohit Kumar

All-rounders: Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Muhammad Wafiq, KC Karan

NEP vs MAL Probable XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Anil Sah (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), KC Karan

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan(w), Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq

