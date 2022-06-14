NEP vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, June 14, 9 PM IST

NEP vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Oman: In a bid to record their third consecutive victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup League, Oman will square off against Nepal on Tuesday. Oman have taken the pole position in the points table with 21 victories and 12 losses from 35 league games.

They scored a good 13-run victory over the USA in their last game. Kashyap Prajapati smacked 103 runs as Oman posted 280 runs on the scoreboard after batting for 50 overs. Zeeshan Maqsood was the pick of the bowler as his four-wicket haul restricted the USA to 267 runs.

Meanwhile, Nepal are heading into the Tuesday game on the back of a draw match against the USA. Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, and Mohammad Aadil were the star performers for Sandeep Lamichhane’s side. They are currently sixth in the standings with six wins and seven losses.

Ahead of the match between the Nepal and Oman, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs OMN Telecast

Nepal vs Oman game will not be telecast in India

NEP vs OMN Live Streaming

The NEP vs OMN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NEP vs OMN Match Details

Nepal and Oman will play against each other at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 9 PM IST on June 14, Tuesday.

NEP vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayaan Khan

Vice-Captain: Aasif Sheikh

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Kumar, Binod Bhandari

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Ayaan Khan, Aasif Sheikh

All-rounders: Karan KC, Rohit Paudel

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah

NEP vs OMN Probable XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki

Oman: Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem

