NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI, November 18, 08:45 AM IST

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Nepal and United Arab Emirates: Nepal will be squaring off against the United Arab Emirates in a tie-breaker match on Friday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The last One Day International of the three-match series is extremely crucial as the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

The United Arab Emirates made a cracking start to the tour by winning the first ODI by 84 runs. It was a comprehensive performance by the team. Batting first, they racked up a total of 263 runs as Rohan Mustafa smacked a fifty. Chasing the score, Nepal were restricted to 179 runs as Ayan Afzal Khan picked up four wickets.

Nepal equalled the score in the second ODI by registering a 3-wicket victory. Lalit Rajbashi and Sompal Kami picked three wickets each to restrict the UAE to 191 runs. Batting second, the hosts chased the total in 47.5 overs.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs UAE Telecast

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates game will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs UAE Live Streaming

NEP vs UAE game will not be streamed live on FanCode.

NEP vs UAE Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 08:45 AM IST on November 18, Friday.

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gyanendra Malla

Vice-Captain - Vritiya Aravind

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Waseem Muhammad, Gyanendra Malla

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Sompal Kami, Karan KC

NEP vs UAE Probable XIs:

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), K Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, S Dhakal, KS Airee, Asif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Sompal Kami.

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan(C), Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharaful.

