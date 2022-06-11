NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and the United States of America: Nepal are in desperate need of a victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup League. The team will hope to get back to the winning ways on Saturday when they will square off against the United State of America.

Nepal are heading into the game after losing their last game to Oman by 13 runs. The team wasn’t up to the mark with the bat. While chasing a decent score of 212 runs, they collapse at just 198 runs in 49.4 overs. Aarif Sheikh was the only Nepal batter who played a good knock of 66 runs off 79 runs. Overall, they are second-last in the points table with six wins and seven losses.

The United States of America, on the other hand, will be high on confidence. They defeated Oman in their most recent outing by 114 runs. The USA delivered a rollicking batting performance by posting 323 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs. The bowlers also continued the momentum. Ali Khan picked five wickets to restrict Oman to 209 runs. With ten wins and 11 losses, the USA are fourth in the standings.

Ahead of the match between the Nepal and United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs USA Telecast

Nepal vs United States of America game will not be telecast in India

NEP vs USA Live Streaming

The NEP vs USA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NEP vs USA Match Details

Nepal and the United States of America will play against each other at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston at 09:00 PM IST on June 11, Saturday.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Steven Taylor

Vice-Captain - Aasif Sheikh

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel, Binod Bhandari

Batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Aaron Jones, Aasif Sheikh

All-rounders: Karan KC, Steven Taylor, Rohit Paudel

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saurabh Netravalkar

NEP vs USA Probable XIs:

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk)

United States of America: Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson

