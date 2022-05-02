NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st Unofficial One-Day, May 2, 8:45 AM IST

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial One-Day match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A: The second One Day International of the three-match series between Zimbabwe A and Nepal will be played on Monday, May 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The first game between the two sides was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Thus, the Monday match is a must-win for both outfits. Zimbabwe A have a good squad at their disposal and they are expected to give a good fight to Nepal.

The team has picked Tinotenda Mutombodzi for the ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals. Coming to Nepal, they will have an edge due to home advantage. Also, the team has a lot of international players in its line-up.

Advertisement

Nepal will have momentum on their side as they are coming after lifting the T20I tri-series trophy featuring Malaysia, PNG, and Nepal.

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs ZIM-A Telecast

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A game will not be telecast in India

NEP vs ZIM-A Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial One-Day will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs ZIM-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 8:45 AM IST on May 02, Monday.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aasif Sheikh

Vice-Captain: Tadiwanashe Marumani

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Aarif Sheikh

Batters: Aasif Sheikh, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Bradley Evans, Dipendra Singh Airee, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Luke Jongwe, Sagar Dhakal

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable XIs

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Bikram Sob

Zimbabwe A: Bradley Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), John Masara, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here