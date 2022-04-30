NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial One-Day match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A: Zimbabwe A are touring Nepal for the three-match One Day series followed by three T20 Internationals. The Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal will run from April 30 to May 12 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The first unofficial One Day International between Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be played on Saturday, April 30. The visitors will be playing the white-ball series under the leadership ofTinotenda Mutombodzi. They have picked a balanced squad for the series and will hope to kickstart the proceedings with a victory.

Speaking of Nepal, they will be led by Sandeep Lamichhane. The team will have an edge as they have a lot of experienced players in their line-up. They are coming into the competition after playing a tri-series against PNG and Malaysia. The series saw Nepal lifting the trophy by beating PNG in the final by 50 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Nepal and Zimbabwe A, here is everything you need to know:

NEP vs ZIM-A Telecast

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A game will not be telecast in India.

NEP vs ZIM-A Live Streaming

The 1st Unofficial One-Day will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NEP vs ZIM-A Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 8:45 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bradley Evans

Vice-Captain - Dipendra Singh Airee

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for NEP vs ZIM-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aarif Sheikh

Batters: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Aasif Sheikh, Tony Munyonga

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Bradley Evans, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Luke Jongwe, Sagar Dhakal

NEP vs ZIM-A Probable XIs:

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Zimbabwe A: Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Johnathan Campbell, Bradley Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here