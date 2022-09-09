Nepal Captain Sandeep Lamichhane Claims Innocence After Issuance of Arrest Warrant

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane has claimed innocence after the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over an alleged rape case of a 17-year-old girl.

Lamichhane, 22, posted on his Twitter that he has decided to take a leave from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and return back to his nation to face all allegations which he termed as “baseless".

Here is a look at his tweet after his suspension from the national cricket team of Nepal.

The troubles began for Lamichhane when a 17-year-old girl, along with a guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this week, alleging that he raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu last month after they met and went out.

After the complaint, he was handed an arrest warrant on Thursday (September 8). “The district court has issued an arrest warrant against Sandeep Lamichhane for further investigation," Dinesh Mainali, a spokesman for Kathmandu district police, told AFP.

After the arrest warrant, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended him. The CAN’s acting secretary Prashant Vikram Malla stated that Lamichhane’s suspension would remain in place pending a complete investigation.

He further said that Lamichhane has been summoned to report to the police in Kathmandu, who are investigating the complaint. The decision to suspend him was taken following a meeting of the CAN board.

The Nepal cricket poster boy is undoubtedly Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer. He is the only one to have played in T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Australia’s Big Bash League, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.

He was currently in West Indies as he roped in for Jamaica Tallawahs squad for CPL 2022. However, he didn’t feature in any of the three games that the team played so far and now will be leaving the tournament.

He made his international debut in May 2018, after which he represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is. In December 2021, Lamichhane replaced Gyanendra Malla as Nepal’s captain, and is currently the sixth-youngest man to captain an ODI team. Lamichhane is also currently the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets and is the third-fastest man to 50 T20I wickets.

