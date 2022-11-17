Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming of ODI Match: With the series being tied at 1-1, this crucial encounter will be the decider for the 3-match ODI contest between Nepal and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The visitors, UAE began the series with a resounding victory against the host nation, defeating them by 84 runs as Rohan Mustafa and Muhammed Waseem had a great time with the bat.

Nepal then fought back to win by a margin of three wickets in the second ODI of the series with Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi bowling some amazing spells to restrict the visitors to a lower total. G Malla and Aarif Sheikh then steadied the innings with crucial half-centuries. This sets us up for an enticing encounter between both these sides, as they have everything to play for in the third and final ODI of the series.

All the matches in the series till now have been played at the Tribhuvan University International Ground which is also known as the TU Cricket Ground.

What date is the match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates will be played?

The 3rd ODI match of the series between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the match Nepal vs United Arab Emirates be played?

The match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will be played at the Tribhuvan University International ground aka TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

What time will the Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match begin?

The match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates will begin at 8:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match?

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match will not be telecast on TV in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match?

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates match will not be live-streamed in India

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Possible Staring XI:

Nepal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Kumar Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Saud, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Harishankar Shah, KC Karan, Aadil Ansari

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: CP Rizwan (captain), Ali Shan-Sharafu, Ashwanth Valthappa, Vritiya Aravind, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Hazrat Bilal, Sabir Ali, G Malla

