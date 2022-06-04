Nepal Women Dismissed for 8 Against UAE In ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifier

Nepal Under-19 women were bowled out for a paltry eight runs against UAE in their ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier match which took place at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi. After winning the toss, things quickly went north for Nepal and even before they could realise what was happening, they were all out! Their top scorer was Sneha Mahara who scored three off 10 balls; as many as six batters failed to open their accounts.

In reply, UAE chased down the target in just 1.1 overs with as many as 113 balls to spare.

It all began thanks to some brilliant bowling from UAE women led by right-arm off-spinner Mahika Gaur as she finished with stupendous figures of 4-2-2-5. She picked up the wickets of Kiran Kunwari Kunwar, Sana Parveen, Shristi Jaisi, Kritika Marasini and Sneha Mahara. She received ample support from Indhuja Nandakumar, who picked up three wickets for six runs. In fact, it was Nandakumar who gave UAE their first breakthrough as she dismissed Anjali Bishowkarma.

It really needs to be seen how Nepal comes back from this loss as this would have certainly sapped them up of all their morale and energy.Just 24 hours ago, Nepal had defeated Qatar on the opening day of this tournament.

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 (ANI): All-round performance by Shristi Jaisi helped Nepal defeat Qatar by 79 runs on the opening day of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Shristi Jaisi scored an unbeaten 23 off 19 balls to push Nepal up to 117/3 before she picked up three wickets for five runs in her four-over spell to help bowl Qatar out for 38.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Nepal lost opener Kiran Kunwar in the first over to Saachi Dhadwal who took a return catch off her own bowling. In the final over of the Powerplay, Aleena Khan chipped in with the wicket of Anjali Bishowkarma who was caught by Fatima Saeed.

