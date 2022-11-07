Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Netherlands opening batter Stephan Myburgh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday a day after his team registered a sensational win over South Africa in T20 World Cup. Myburgh, who was born in South Africa at Pretoria, scored crucial 37 runs off 30 balls in his last match to help the Netherlands give a solid start against a quality South African pace attack.

Myburgh posted a retirement note on Instagram where he also posted a no of photos which include a few from the T20 World Cup and one with his family.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

“Hanging up the boots… To God be the glory!!! Blessed to have made my first class debut 17 seasons ago and international debut 12 seasons ago," Myburgh said in an Instagram post.

Myburgh was quite honest with his post as he said that his blood will always be green (South Africa jersey colour) and said he shed a tear for his country after they were knocked out by Netherlands.

“Never in my dreams would I have imagined finishing my career at the World Cup with a win against @cricket_south_africa_ my blood will always be green. As much as a sportsman always want to win I had a tear for my beloved country," he said.

Advertisement

“I am thankful for @kncbcricket and the Netherlands that’s now my home and have too many people to thank for my career. Jesus, @tineke.myburgh, friends and family, sponsors and all the supporters out there I can only say thanks!!! #GodIsGood #Blessed can’t wait to see my girls," Myburgh added.

Myburgh made his international debut against Kenya in 2011. He played 45 T20Is for Netherlands in which he scored 915 runs which include five half-centuries. While in 22 ODIs he scored 527 runs.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: They Came, They Saw, As Suryakumar Yadav Conquered the MCG

Advertisement

The Dutch stunned the Proteas by 13 runs in Adelaide — a victory that also propelled India into the semi-finals — in the latest of a series of surprise results at the tournament. South Africa had been touted as outside favourites to win the competition but they are now heading home after failing to get out of the weaker of the two Super 12 groups.

Netherlands finished fourth on the points table after Super 12 stage in Group 2. They have managed to earn a direct qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and United States.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here