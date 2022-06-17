Netherlands vs England 2022, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score From VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

NED vs ENG 2022 1st ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the series opening first ODI between hosts Netherlands and England being played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar won the toss and opted to bat bowl first.

“…it looks like a nice wicket from what we’ve seen in the West Indies series. Our death batting and the way we play spin we are looking to make improvements. It’s awesome to have a full ODI series," Seelaar said at the coin toss.

England captain Eoin Morgan said he would have also liked to chase.

“We would have chased as well. We have a lot of talented players at home who have performed well in the Hundred and the County. Our strength has been great, we are looking towards the 2023 World Cup," Morgan said.

The two teams are squaring off for a three-match ODI series with all the contest to be played at the same venue.

England are starting their preparations for to the ODI World Cup next year with this series and Morgan said that while he has the team’s best interest in mind, he is going to take his future as it comes.

“That’s (ODI World Cup) a long way away. I need to get to the T20 World Cup first (this year in Australia). I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body. Am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?" Morgan was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (captain), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmed, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

