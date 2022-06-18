Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NED vs ENG ODI series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where and how to watch the live streaming online of the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England.

England will aim to clinch the three-match ODI series when they take on the Netherlands in the second ODI match at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England won the first ODI comprehensively by 232 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. England’s batting unit was on a record-breaking spree in the first ODI as they posted the highest total of an ODI innings. England posted a massive 498/4 and three of their batsmen went on to score centuries. While Phil Salt scored 122 off 93 balls, Dawid Malan hammered 125 off 109 balls. Jos Butler then smashed the Dutch bowlers to all corners of the ground and slammed the fastest 150 for England. The side would be looking to maintain their winning ways. The only concern would the form of their captain Eoin Morgan.

On the hand, the Netherlands would want a better showing from their bowlers in the second ODI. Captain Pieter Seelaar was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets in the first ODI. However, he also leaked too many runs. If the hosts are to have any chance of being competitive in the series, their bowlers need to bowl with a better line and length.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England, here is all you need to know:

What date the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England be played?

The 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Netherlands.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will begin at 2:30 pm IST, on June 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England?

The 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England?

The 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be Live Streamed on the FanCode app.

Netherlands and England Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Sealer (c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma.

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Philp Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Payne/Brydon Carse, David Willey

