Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NED vs ENG ODI series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England has already won the ODI series and will be now looking to secure a whitewash when they take on Netherlands in the third ODI match at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST on Wednesday, June 22.

England won the first two ODIs quite comprehensively. In the first match, they scored a record-breaking 498 runs which is the highest team score in the 50-over format. The England bowlers then dismissed Netherlands for 266 and secured a huge win by 232 runs.

In the second ODI, the Dutch team elected to bat first on a tricky track at Amstelveen. The match was reduced to 41 overs after rain interrupted play. The English bowlers restricted Netherlands to a score of 235 and chased down the total with five overs to spare.

England would be looking to maintain their winning ways and secure a 3-0 win against a weaker Dutch side. They might also want to rest some players and give chance to players on their bench. Meanwhile, Netherlands will be hoping to win the final match of the series and avoid a whitewash.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England, here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played on June 22, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Netherlands.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England begin?

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will begin at 2:30 pm IST, on June 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England?

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England?

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be Live Streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands and England Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Pieter Sealer (c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma.

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Philp Salt, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Payne, David Willey

