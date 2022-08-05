Netherlands vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand won the first T20I against the Netherlands but skipper Mitchell Santner will be wary of his side’s shaky performance ahead of the second game. The second and final T20I match of the series between the Netherlands and New Zealand is scheduled to be played today at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague.

The visitors come into the fixture after clinching a 16-run win against the Dutch opponents. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be determined to carry forward their overall good show and emerge victorious in the final match of the series.

After the completion of the second T20I, Kiwis will visit West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand is slated to be played on August 11.

Ahead of today’s second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Netherlands (NED) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will take place on August 5, Friday.

Where will the second T20I match Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague.

What time will the second T20I match Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The second T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) second T20I match?

The Netherlands vs New Zealand second T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) second T20I match?

Netherlands vs New Zealand’s second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears

