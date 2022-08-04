Netherlands vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20I Series, First Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand has travelled to the Netherlands for a two-match T20I series slated to be played on August 4 and 5. Both the matches will be held at the Sportpark West Vilet Stadium.

Netherlands were on a tremendous run of form in the recently concluded ICC T20I qualifiers. The Scott Edwards-led side was unbeaten in the group stages and conceded defeat only in the finals at the hands of Zimbabwe. But by then, the Dutch had already booked their place in the prestigious T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Unlike their qualifying campaign, the Netherlands are now up against one of the best teams in World cricket. New Zealand will be high on confidence after thrashing Scotland 2-0 in their last series.

Even without their big guns like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, the Kiwis have been as effective as ever. Mitchel Santner has proved himself as an outstanding skipper, while youngsters like opener Finn Allen and Glenn Philips have been performing consistently on the international stage.

Playing in their own backyard, the Dutch side definitely has the quality to trouble the blackcaps. They will be hoping to sneak in a victory against Santner’s men when the two sides take the field on Thursday.

Ahead of today’s T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date will the First T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand be played?

The First T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, August 4.

Where will the First T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand be played?

The match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will be played at the Sportpark Westvliet Stadium in Hague.

What time will the First T20I match between the Netherlands and New Zealand begin?

The match between the Netherlands and New Zealand will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands and New Zealand Test match?

The Netherlands vs New Zealand first T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands and New Zealand match?

The Netherlands vs New Zealand first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands and New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

