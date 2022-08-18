Netherlands vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan will be aiming for a series victory as they are set to take on Netherlands today in the second ODI. The penultimate match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

The visitors had kicked off the series on a winning note after securing a victory in the nail-biting opening match by 16 runs. Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant ton in the game to help his side in posting a mammoth total of 314/6.

Netherlands, in response, offered a solid batting but they could only manage to reach 298 runs in 50 overs. Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped three wickets each in the contest to complete a crucial win for their side.

Ahead of today’s second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Second ODI match between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan will take place on August 18, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

What time will the second ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) second ODI match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan second ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) second ODI match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

