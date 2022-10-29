Netherlands vs Pakistan: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Following a loss against Zimbabwe, Pakistan find themselves in a do-or-die situation. The team can not afford another defeat as it will completely rule them out of the competition.

Pakistan lost their first match against India on the last ball by four wickets. The team suffered another heartbreaking defeat against Zimbabwe by just one run. It was a horrible batting collapse as Pakistan failed to score 131 runs in 20 overs against Zimbabwe. The two back-to-back defeats have pushed the team to the second-last place in the points table.

The Netherlands are at the bottom of Group 2 standings. They lost to Bangladesh by nine wickets after scoring only 135 runs while chasing 144. Meanwhile, their second defeat came against India by a massive 56 runs. The team could collect only 123 runs in reply to India’s score of 179.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The Netherlands will play against Pakistan on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Pakistan of Netherlands (NED) vs Pakistan (PAK) match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NED vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Netherlands probable playing XI against Pakistan: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann

NED vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Pakistan probable playing XI against the Netherlands: Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz

