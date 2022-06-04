Netherlands vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Netherlands desperately need a victory in the final One Day International on Saturday to avoid a series whitewash. The hosts are lagging behind by 0-2 as they lost the first two games by seven and five wickets.

Batters lost the game in the second ODI for the Netherlands as they batted for 48.3 overs to score only 214 runs. Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards made a good start with the bat but they walked back to the pavilion after scoring 51 and 68 runs respectively.

West Indies chased the score within 45.3 overs as Brandon King played a brilliant knock of 91 runs. For the Netherlands to win the third ODI, it is important for the middle-order comprising Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, and Teja Nidamanuru to score runs.

When will the 3rd ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The third One Day International between the two sides will be played at 2:30 pm IST on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Netherlands (NED) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands (NED) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands (NED) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NED vs WI 3rd ODI, Netherlands probable playing XI against West Indies: Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru

NED vs WI 3rd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against the Netherlands: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c)

