Netherlands vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second ODI match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After enduring a seven-wicket defeat against West Indies in the first ODI, Netherlands will be determined to script a comeback in the series as the two teams face each other in the second match on Thursday (June 2).

The second ODI match will be played at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, the Netherlands. The third and final match of the series will take place at the same venue on June 4 (Saturday).

In the rain-curtailed first ODI, batting first, the hosts had scored 240/7 in 45 overs. Teja Nidamanuru appeared as the highest scorer for the Netherlands.

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope (119 not out off 130 balls) played a stunning knock during the run chase as the visitors successfully reached the target with 11 balls remaining.

Ahead of Thursday’s (June 2) second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will take place on June 2, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match Netherlands vs West Indies be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will be played at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

What time will the second ODI match Netherlands vs West Indies begin?

The match between Netherlands and West Indies will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match?

Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs West Indies match?

Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Netherlands vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(wicketkeeper), Pieter Seelaar(captain), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

