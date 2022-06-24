Fans on social media couldn’t control their emotions when they came across one of the rarest scenes on the cricket field. During the first day of India’s practice game against Leicestershire Foxes, ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling full-throttle against visiting captain Rohit Sharma. The fans have already seen the right-arm quick bowling to Virat Kohli and other Indian batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but Rohit facing him outside the practice nets was a treat to watch.

On Wednesday, the Leicestershire County Cricket Club announced that four Indian players - Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be representing the club in the 4-day tour game, under the leadership of Sam Evans.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first on Thursday. Leicestershire skipper Evans deployed Bumrah into the attack in the opening session, giving the Indian fans a chance to witness the memorable scene.

A fan shared a video from the practice game in which Rohit could be seen playing a cover drive against Bumrah’s bowling. Eventually, the ball races towards the boundary for four runs.

Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as the top-order failed to get batting practice. India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five, before reaching 246 for eight at the close of play.

Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end. He smashed eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (21) got out after getting a good start. The opening duo, which is set to begin India’s innings in the one-off ‘fifth Test’, added 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by fast-medium bowler Will Davis.

Shreyas Iyer failed to open his account and walked back to the dressing room after facing 11 balls, having nicked Prasidh to the waiting hands of Pant. Ravindra Jadeja too failed to make an impact as he was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Roman Walker, who finished the day with impressive figures of 5/24.

(With Agency Inputs)

