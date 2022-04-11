Neutral Umpires Set For a Comeback in Test Cricket as Travel Restrictions Relaxed

The ICC has decided to bring back neutral umpires in bilateral Test series with countries now easing travel restrictions that came into effect with the onset of covid pandemic in 2020. In its meeting on Sunday, the ICC has ratified the recommendations made by its Cricket Committee to utilise more neutral match officials in light of travel restrictions being lifted.

“The ICC Cricket Committee acknowledged that the performance of home umpires was strong and had not affected games. The use of home umpires had also led to 12 members of the International Panel umpires making their Test match debut," the ICC said in a press release.

“In line with a previous recommendation from the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, the CEC agreed that more neutral match officials should be utilised as travel restrictions are lifted while building on the success of the use of home umpires," it added.

Advertisement

From the next season onwards i.e. 2022-23, one neutral on-field umpire will make a comeback in Test matches along with home team’s elite panel umpire for company. For white ball matches though, ICC’s Elite and Emirates panel home umpires will continue doing the job.

Before the covid pandemic, both on-field umpires, match referee and third umpire were neutral officials. With the travel restrictions coming in the wake of the global health crisis, the governing body decided to change the rule and allowed for the home umpires to officiate during bilateral Test tour.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here