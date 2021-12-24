Never Dreamt That We'll Play for the Country Together': Rahul, Mayank Thrilled for South Africa Tests - WATCH

As Rohit Sharma remains unavailable for the South Africa Tests, the duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are likely to open the innings for India. Rahul has been in a great nick lately and thus, was named the vice-captain of the team in Rohit’s absence. Mayank, on the other hand, recently scored a hundred followed by a half-century against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Team India will begin their tour with the first Test against the Proteas on December 26 in Centurion while Rahul and Mayank are hoping to get the opportunity to open the innings and give the tourists a great start.

The duo enjoy great camaraderie and it was evident when the two chatted up on Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video Friday, which clearly indicated that they were looking forward to the challenging task of opening the batting.

"A Man-eater When It Knows There's Prey Around': Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma's Success in Tests

“Hopefully me and you (Mayank) can go out there on the 26th of December and get our team off to a great start and have a great series," said India vice-captain Rahul, indicating the choice had been made by the team management.

Both the cricketers have enjoyed a wonderful journey, with Rahul saying that he had never thought the two will play for the country together.

“For both of us, it’s been a wonderful journey. We never dreamt or thought that we will play for the country together. I debuted in a Boxing Day game in Australia (last year) which didn’t go great. I lost my position in a Boxing Day game to you, which I was very happy for you (Mayank)," said Rahul to the prolific scorer from the last series against New Zealand at home.

While the two have probably resolved India’s opening conundrum, the real issue facing India would arise when a call has to be taken on playing the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane or the recently successful debutant, Shreyas Iyer.

