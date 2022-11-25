'Never Easy, But Always Worth It': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Major Update on his Recovery - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a back injury. The ace Indian pacer was also ruled out of the T20 World Cup after he failed to regain his fitness on time. Bumrah has now provided a big update on his injury status. The Gujarat-born pacer shared a video of his intense training session on Friday. In the footage, Bumrah can be seen working out hard at an indoor training facility.

“Never easy, but always worth it," Bumrah wrote in the caption.

The year 2022 has not been a memorable one for Bumrah. Earlier in August, Bumrah was diagnosed with a stress reaction. But he failed to take part in the Asia Cup later that month. Bumrah was later deemed fit for the T20 World Cup. He even took part in the T20 series against Australia ahead of the World Cup. Bumrah did play two matches against Australia in the T20Is but he was again ruled out of the next series against South Africa due to back pain.

Bumrah later underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but that was not enough to become fully fit for the T20 World Cup.

In Bumrah’s absence, Indian bowling suffered a lot at the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. India’s Asia Cup journey came to an end at the Super Four stage. India’s poor bowling at the death became a huge point of concern for the team management during the continental tournament. In all fairness, Indian bowling lacked leadership and never appeared to be deadly enough to lift the trophy.

A similar story occurred during the T20 World Cup. Team India did have experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami in the pace unit but they could hardly fill the shoes of Bumrah. As a result India could not even pick up a wicket in the high-voltage semi-final clash against England and crashed out of the showpiece event after enduring a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champions England.

In international cricket, Bumrah was last seen in action against Australia during the third T20I in September. The 28-year-old completed his four overs in the game but failed to pick up a wicket after conceding 50 runs.

