'Never Edgy, Whatever Happens': Australia Head Coach Justin Langer Not Worried About Contract Renewal

Justin Langer not flustered over his impending talks with Cricket Australia surrounding his renewal of contract as the men’s team head coach. Australia have witnessed four months of success including the T20 World Cup triumph followed by Ashes victory after stories emerged that the players were unhappy with Langer’s management style.

Langer held meetings with each member of the Australia squad and was reportedly asked to change his coaching style, a suggestion which he adhered to.

There have also been calls for Australia to move on from Langer with the former opener being in charge of the squad for nearly four years now.

“No never edgy, whatever happens," Langer said on SEN when asked if he’s nervous about the upcoming discussions with CA regarding his future. “Before the World Cup and before these Ashes, we’ve never ever been better prepared. It’s not a coincidence we’ve had the success we’ve had."

“Whatever happens from now we can all be incredibly proud of this little period. We had two missions to win the World Cup and to win the Ashes, to do that in such a short period is a monumental effort and we’re all really satisfied with that, we’re all really happy with that, we’re all really proud of that. I sit here at the moment feeling really content with the last two series," he added.

The likes of Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne have called CA to give Langer a new contract.

CA were expected to sit down with Langer after the completion of Ashes 2021-22.

“The absolute truth and people don’t seem to believe this, but the absolute truth is before the World Cup and the Ashes we all committed to, at the end of the Ashes, sit down and have some conversations," Langer said.

“It’s been four really big years. It’s an all-encompassing job, and it’s a tough gig. That’s just the truth. We all just said we’d sit down after the Ashes. In the next little bit, I’m sure those conversations will start to be had. There’s plenty to be spoken about," he added.

For Langer, the next challenge is start winning Tests overseas with Pakistan being their first major challenge.

“It’s the next challenge," Langer said. “We’ve done some extraordinary things the last few months. But we haven’t played much Test cricket over the last couple of years because of the Covid situation. Our next big challenge is to start winning overseas now. We’re all aware of that, we’ve got a really good team. So many guys have stepped up this summer and it’s so exciting to watch, it’s been an incredible brand of cricket. We’re excited about our next big challenge of winning Test matches overseas."

