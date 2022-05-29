Never Felt We Won the Game And Knew Anything Could Happen: Harmanpreet After Winning Women's T20 Challenge

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her team was not favourites in the game against Velocity as according to her the opposition fought hard throughout the game. Supernovas won the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge after beating Velocity by 4 runs in the final of the tournament at the MCA Stadium. Harmanpreet was the top performer for her team throughout the tournament.

Velocity kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Laura Wolvaardt and Simran Bahadur fought hard to take the game closer but in the end, they felt short of four runs.

“It was always normal (heartbeat). I know this game going to be like that only and I was prepared for that. Great effort by the girls. We never felt we won the game and we knew anything could happen," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation.

Defending the 166-run target, Supernovas leaked 28 runs in the first two overs but Deandra Dottin dismissed Shafali Verma in the third over and after that Velocity kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

“First over was not in our favour but I knew if we get 2 early wickets, match can turn for us. At the right moment we were getting the wickets," she said.

Harmanpreet heaped huge praise on the Supernovas bowlers and also talked about Pooja Vastrakar

“When Pooja started, we planned something else, but she wasn’t able to bowl what we were thinking. It happens. The way Sophie bowled it was outstanding. She was quite confident. If you have a bowler who is so confident, half job is done. I was just giving her placement and she was bowling the way she wanted to bowl," she added.

“When you have teammates who always want to play each and every moment, you do that whether it’s in your favour or not," she said.

Earlier, Dottin’s attacking fifty (62 off 44) guided Supernovas to 165-7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. With the ball, she took two wickets for 28 runs in her four overs to play a crucial role in restricting Velocity to 161 for eight.

