'Never Give Up': Yuvraj Singh Revisits 2017 Century Against England With A Throwback Thursday Post

Yuvraj Singh, in his illustrious cricket career, produced innumerable match-winning knocks for the Indian cricket team. One such inning off Yuvraj’s bat came against England in January 2017. The World Cup-winning all-rounder had pulled off, arguably, one of the finest knocks in the history of ODI cricket six years back on this day.

Yuvraj revisited his memorable innings of 150 on Thursday. He shared several photos of the iconic match on Instagram.

“Never Give Up," Yuvraj wrote in the caption. Needless to say, the post did enough to give Indian cricket fans a trip down memory lane.

Yuvraj Singh’s post went viral in no time. Fans and followers of the game also expressed their love for Yuvraj in the comments.

“Once a king, always a king," wrote one Instagram user.

Another social media user branded Yuvraj as a ‘legend.’ “The legend Yuvraj Singh, the saviour, the favourite one," the comment read.

One person praised Yuvraj’s crucial partnership with MS Dhoni in that game and wrote, “I still remember your partnership with MS Dhoni in that match."

Another Instagram user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “I cannot forget this match and the partnership between you and Dhoni. Have no words," the comment read.

One social media user said that he was present at the venue to witness Yuvraj’s majestic innings. “Lucky to have witnessed the match live at the Barabati stadium," one certain user wrote.

Yuvraj Singh’s sublime knock of 150 off just 127 deliveries guided Team India to a mammoth total of 381in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. It also remains to be Yuvraj’s highest score in ODI cricket. The Punjab-born cricketer had slammed 21 boundaries and three sixes in the game.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, winning the toss, had decided to bowl first and the decision initially paid off as India lost three quick wickets after scoring just 25 runs. Yuvraj and the then India skipper MS Dhoni weathered the storm and forged a solid partnership of 256 to bring the hosts back in the contest. Dhoni also recorded a phenomenal ton in that fixture. India ultimately managed to win the encounter by a margin of 15 runs.

