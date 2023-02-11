'Never Judge a Pitch Until Both Teams Have Batted': Wasim Jaffer Credits India's Win Over Australia to Skill

India delivered a stunning performance to triumph in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series on home soil as they registered an astounding win over touring Australia.

India wrapped up the game within three days as they won by innings and 132 runs after bundling out Australia for a low 91 in the second innings on Saturday.

The pitch itself was subject to multiple opinions in the lead-up to the fixture and during the game too.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come out backing the victors with a post on his Twitter handle, attributing the home side’s win to skill rather than the support the hosts received from the pitch.

“Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it’s the pitch. If just one team struggles, it’s the skills. Well played Team India", Jaffer’s post read.

India managed to score a total of 400 runs after Australia’s first innings folded for 177 runs on the opening day of the Test. The Aussies couldn’t survive the spin attack led by Ravichandran Ashwin who scalp five on the day to give India the advantage in the four-match series.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja marked his comeback to the international front following a bout of injury that kept him sidelined with a spectacular five-for in the first innings with the ball and put the icing on it with a crucial knock of 70 runs with the bat to bolster India’a scoreboard after skipper Rohit Sharma produced a special ton.

Axar Patel came good with the willow as his 82-run knock ensured India posted a mammoth total before the spinners worked their magic with the ball yet again.

Jadeja and Axar were once again in the thick of things on Saturday as they scalped 3 and 1 wickets respectively in addition to pacer Mohammed Shami’s dismissal of tail-ender Nathan Lyon, as Ashwin played the role of wrecker-in-chief.

