‘Never Looked Rattled Under Pressure’: Former Selector Calls Star U-19 Batter as India’s ‘Future No. 3’

Yash Dhull-led Team India on Saturday scripted history in the Caribbean. The Indian colts defeated England comprehensively to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. This was India’s fifth title victory at the coveted ICC tournament, which came after an unbeaten campaign in the West Indies.

Several youngsters garnered the limelight with their exemplary performance in the tournament and one of them was batsman Shaik Rasheed, the vice-captain of the title-winning side. The 17-year-old had a terrific outing in the tournament. He accumulated 201 runs in 4 matches, averaging 50.25. He tested positive for Covid-19 during the course of the tournament. However, he made a strong comeback and played some valuable knocks, including a half-century in the finale.

Former India cricketer and chief selector MSK Prasad heaped massive praise on the 17-year-old, stating that he could be India’s future number 3 batter.

“He can be our Under 19 world cup in red-ball and white-ball cricket," Prasad was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“He likes to score in front of the wicket and bats late, giving himself sufficient time to play the ball. Those are very good qualities. What was most impressive was his temperament. He never looked rattled when India were under pressure," he added.

Rasheed stood up whenever the team needed his contribution. He played a handy 26-run knock in the low-scoring affair against defending champions Bangladesh in the quarterfinal. In the semi-final clash against Australia, he scored a magnificent 94 off 108 balls and played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory.

