'Never Thought I Struggled': Shreyas Iyer Reacts to Criticism on His Battle Against Short Balls

Swashbuckling middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer said that he didn’t struggle on the short ball last year during the Edgbaston Test and asserted that he was dismissed on good deliveries. Iyer played his first overseas Test match last year in Birmingham when India faced England in the postponed clash, however, things didn’t turn out as planned for the visitors as they lost the match.

Iyer was dismissed by veteran James Anderson in the first innings for 15 while Matthew Potts got the better of him on a short ball for 19.

The 28-year-old came under the scanner for his struggle against the short balls which was also the case on several occasions in IPL 2022.

Iyer said that he didn’t get much into the outside noise and emphasised that ignorance is bliss.

“Talking about the first innings at Edgbaston, it was a terrific delivery (off James Anderson) and it seamed after pitching and swung in the air. Any player would have got out to that one. In the second innings (off Matthew Potts), I tried to play the pull and was caught. In my mind, I never thought I struggled. About the noise that has been created outside, I like to turn a deaf ear to it and keep things simple. I love the line ignorance is bliss. That’s what I do," Iyer told Times of India.

Iyer pipped Suryakumar Yadav’s tally to become India’s leading run-getter for 2022. He scored 1489 runs in 38 innings across all formats.

The stylish batter also talked about missing out on the 2022 T20 World Cup despite scoring consistently well for India last year.

“I tell myself that it’s not the end of the world. You will get many chances. You also must realize that there will be opportunities to succeed in things even outside international cricket. Playing domestic cricket is a great way to share your experiences with other players and try and help them if you can. When I didn’t make the cut for the World Cup, it gave me a chance to work on myself, help Mumbai win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and keep playing and keep learning. Yes, it is disappointing to miss out on playing ICC events, but I am someone who likes to learn from setbacks and failures," he added.

