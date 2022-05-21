New Cred Advertisement Featuring Ravi Shastri is Setting Social Media Ablaze - WATCH

From Rahul Dravid’s “Indiranagar ka gunda" to Neeraj Chopra’s impeccable role play, we have seen Indian sports personalities in some pretty unimaginable avatars in the CRED advertisements. Be it an angry Rahul Dravid or Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath showing off their singing skills, these ads are a treat to watch. And, now, former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri has been roped in for their latest ad.

On Saturday, Shastri shared the advertisement on Twitter and in the caption he wrote, “Don’t remember any of this."

And unsurprisingly, it did not take too much time to get viral on social media.

Shastri’s hilarious one-liners and befitting replies in the advertisement have already become some big talking points on social media.

In the video, Shastri can be seen playing a coach’s role but there is certainly a twist. The video starts with a recreation of the iconic pep-talk scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Chak De India’ as the 59-year-old former Indian cricketer can be seen motivating the players by saying that they have only 70 minutes left and then happy hours are over.

Later, in the advertisement, Shastri can be seen attending a press conference and during the event, he is asked by a reporter whether he along with his teammates will party after the victory. In reply, Shastri first says, “no" but promptly he comes up with a smile suggesting that they will indeed celebrate the win in a jubilant way.

The former Indian coach is also seen in the clip, asking for “2 cough syrups on the rocks" at a pharmacy.

While talking to a girl at a party, Shastri can be heard saying, “I used to be a batsman, but for you, I can be a keeper."

But not only in the advertisement but also as a coach Shastri did a simply tremendous job. During his stint as the head coach, Indian team clinched their first-ever Test series triumph in Australia. His tenure as the head coach of the Indian team came to an end after the completion of T20 World Cup last year.

