Billion Cheers Jersey! BCCI Unveil Team India's New Kit for T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the official jersey of the Indian men’s cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

The jersey is called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ and the patterns on it are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.

BCCI tweeted.

. “This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns," stated a release from ML Sports The jersey comes in shades of prussian blue and royal blue.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, “The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there’s no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. “This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible." The board’s secretary Jay Shah echoed the view.

“The story behind the jersey is a story of every Indian cricket fan. We are sure that wearing this will be a matter of great pride for both the team and supporters alike." The jersey will be available in stores for Rs 1,799. Along with this, over 10 variations, including a player edition jersey and skipper Virat Kohli’s signature number 18 jersey, have been launched.

India will be making their bow in the Super 12 stage of the T20World Cup due to their ranking and start their campaign against Pakistan on October 24, followed by the game against New Zealand on October 31.

MPL Sports, the official kit partner of the Indian cricket team called the newly minted jersey as the ‘the blessing of a billion fans’ while asking fans to be ready to cheer Kohli’s men at the world cup.

>Team India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

>Reserves: Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar.

>(With inputs from Agencies)

