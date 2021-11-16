'New Roles, New Challenges': Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Duo Trains in Jaipur Nets Ahead of T20I Opener- WATCH

After a disappointing campaign at the just-concluded T20 World Cup, Team India eyeing a fresh start in the upcoming home series. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in a three-match T20I series that begins from November 19. The first match will be played in Jaipur and the teams have arrived in the Pink City.

Ahead of the first encounter, the Indian players participated in a practice session under the watchful eyes of newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid. The former India captain, who has recently taken over the reins of Ravi Shastri, will begin his tenure with the bilateral series against the Black Caps.

The BCCI on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which Dravid could be seen giving throwdowns to skipper Rohit.

“New roles, New challenges, New beginnings. Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid," the BCCI tweeted.

The first T20Is will take place in Jaipur while the next two are scheduled to be played in Ranchi on November 19 and third one in Kolkata, on November 21. After the conclusion of the white-ball series, the two teams will engage in a 2-match Test Series. The first Test will begin from December 25 in Kanpur. The final Test will be played in Mumbai, beginning from December 3.

Earlier on Monday, India’s newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul interacted with media personnel and said his team’s long-term focus will be the next T20 World Cup in Australia. However, every series before the mega ICC event is equally important.

“The long-term goal is to focus on the World Cup but we will focus on the process and every series from now on is important. We will try to see what combinations are perfect for us and can be used for the world cup but right now we will be focusing on one series at a time," Rahul said.

