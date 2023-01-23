New Saurashtra Skipper Ravindra Jadeja Set For Ranji Trophy Action, But Under NCA Workload Protocols

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play his first competitive match since August 2022 when he was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury. The 34-year-old has been named the new Saurashtra skipper in absence of regular skipper Jayadev Unadkat. This will also be his first first-class match since November 2018 when he takes the field against Tamil Nadu on January 24.

Jadeja reached Chennai on Sunday and let his fans know with a ‘Vanakkam, Chennai" post on Twitter.

Jadeja was earlier named in India squad for the first two Test matches against Australia. However, the Board said that he will be subject to fitness. As per media reports, he was also asked to play at least one domestic match. Perhaps, with this game he would be able to clear all the doubts regarding his fitness.

“Jadeja has been asked to play at least one domestic game. If he is indeed fit then it will solve the problem of having a left-hander in the middle order and India can play five bowlers," a BCCI source told Times of India.

“Someone like Jadeja, in order to prove his match fitness might need to add overs to show that he can bowl 30-35 overs in an innings. They were playing Bumrah without a domestic game. Hope they don’t do that with Jaddu. The policy of playing at least one domestic game should remain mandatory like it was few years back," the source said.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra coach revealed how Jadeja is looking forward for some Ranji action over Whatsapp.

“In fact, I had sent Jaddu a WhatsApp text saying that the boys are really excited to have him back. He immediately wrote back saying he is looking forward to catching up with the team. It’s been a while since he played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. A player of that calibre joining the team is a huge morale boost as well," Niraj Odedra told Sportstar.

“His training and workload will be as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) protocols."

Saurashtra presently stands at the top of the Elite Group B table with 26 points, although they will head into the Tamil Nadu game on the back of a 150-run loss to Andhra in Rajkot.

BCCI selectors will have their eyes fixed on Jadeja through the course of the Ranji Trophy match which begins from Januray 24. With Rishabh Pant out of action, Jadeja will perhaps be the only left hander in the Tests against Australia.

