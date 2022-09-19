'New Series, New Threads': Rohit & Co Pose in New Team India Jersey Ahead of 1st AUS T20I - WATCH

Ahead of the opening T20 against Australia on Tuesday in Mohali, players of Team India attended the photoshoot donning the newly-launched blue jersey. The BCCI and kit sponsors MPL Sports unveiled the new kit at a Mumbai event. The new outfit will make its debut with the first of the three-match T20I series against the reigning World T20 Champions and will also be used in the T20 World Cup next month in Australia.

The excitement has been around the new Team India jersey for quite some time now. Since the players have begun to flaunt it ahead of its official debut on the field, the netizens are going gaga over the looks of it. The Indian cricket board on Monday shared a video of the photo shot in which Rohit Sharma & Co could be seen posing in front of the camera in the new kit. The likes of Rohit, Virat, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar, to name a few, could be seen posing in the new Team India jersey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: ‘I’m Pretty Fit for Someone my Age, Feels Good to be Selected For Country’ - Umesh Yadav

“New series, New threads, Renewed energies," the caption of the post read.

The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game. Termed ‘One Blue Jersey’, it will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20.

The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs.

Advertisement

“The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders," the kit sponsor said in a release.

“It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," it added.

Advertisement

Combined with petals found in the BCCI’s official insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. It will be available for purchase at the kit sponsor’s official website and at all leading e-commerce and retail outlets.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here