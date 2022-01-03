'New Year, Same Motivation': Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of 2nd Test - See Pics

Team India has arrived in Wanderers to play the second Test match of the ongoing series against South Africa. The venue has been a fortress for the visitors away from home as they have an impeccable record here. India have never lost a Test match in Johannesburg. Out of five matches played here, the visitors have won two games – by 123 runs in 2006 and by 63 runs in 2018 – while the remaining three ended in a draw.

The Virat Kohli-led side is just one win away from scripting history on South African Soil. If they manage to defeat the Proteas in the second Test, it will be their first-ever series win in the Rainbow Nation.

Keeping that in mind, the visitors are training hard to maintain their unbeaten run in Johannesburg. Ahead of the much-awaited contest, captain Kohli hit the nets with ‘same motivation’ on Sunday.

“New year, same motivation," Kohli shared some of his pictures from training sessions.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid backed Kohli to have some ‘big runs’ in the Johannesburg Test. The latter ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa last week.

“In keeping the morale high (in South Africa) it has not been difficult as it has been led the skipper himself. Virat Kohli has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, the way he has trained he has practiced," said Dravid on the eve of the second Test.

“There are a variety of factors that happens. There are phases in your career where you probably are batting well but big scores are not coming. And it happens with everyone, but the good point is that they seem to be batting really well so they are getting the starts," he added.

