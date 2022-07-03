New Zealand All-rounder Mitchell Santner Tests Postive for Covid-19 Ahead of Ireland Tour

The New Zealand cricket team received a major blow ahead of the Ireland tour as all-rounder Mitchell Santner has contracted Covid-19. According to an ICC release, the Black Caps were scheduled to fly to Ireland on Sunday, but Santner, who will captain the Kiwis in the T20Is, will remain at home ahead of three T20Is and as many ODIS later this month.

New Zealand’s head coach for the Ireland series Shane Jurgensen said Santner’s availability for the six matches against the Irish will not be determined until he recovers from Covid and arrives in Dublin.

“Covid has been a challenge and will continue to be in the future and we will adapt accordingly, contingencies are always in place," Jurgensen said.

“He’s feeling OK and the priority will be getting him into camp with us hopefully later in the week to assess where he’s at and when he may be ready to play.

“We’ve got 11 games across the three tours and another tour to follow against the West Indies in August which Mitch will be involved with so we certainly won’t be looking to rush him," he added.

Santner was named as captain for the T20I component of the series against Ireland, while fellow veteran Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis during the three ODIs.

The Black Caps recently had a horrific tour of England where they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series. The upcoming series against Ireland will help replug themselves and get on the grind with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham, (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillip, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

