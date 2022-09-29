New Zealand Reveal Brand New Retro Jerseys for T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand have unveiled their brand new jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will take place between October-November, in Australia. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) shared the latest pictures on social media to make the announcement where a number of Kiwi players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult were seen wearing the new jersey. “Our shirt for the @t20worldcup in Australia is here #T20WorldCup #CricketNation #Cricket," said BlackCapsNZ on Instagram.

The shirt design has a retro look and is a combination of shirts worn by the side in the early 90s. It has a brand new design that combines Kiwis’ black colours with heritage grey. Grey was a prominently present colour in NZ’s jerseys in the 1990s.

The shirt also moves away from fern as a key graphic, instead the Southern Cross is used as a nod to New Zealand.

Earlier on September 20, New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and opener Martin Guptill is set to make a record seventh appearance at the event.

The Kiwis will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia at the SCG on Saturday, October 22, before facing Afghanistan (MCG), England (Gabba) and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively. They are all part of Group 1 in the Super 12 phase.

New Zealand were the runners-up in the 2021 edition of the tournament, losing to Australia in the final.

The Blackcaps have made just two changes from their squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup where they finished as the runners-up. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are the only new faces while fast bowler Adam Milne has recovered in time to retain his place after having been included as injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson at the showpiece event last year.

Kyle Jamieson has missed the cut due to a back injury while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert, who were part of their campaign last year, have missed the bus.

New Zealand Squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

