New Zealand Squad against Australia: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 45

New Zealand and Australia will be locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia and New Zealand both won their respective semifinals against much more fancied opponents and pulled off amazing run-chases in the penultimate over. We can expect another humdinger at Dubai’s “Ring of Fire".

Australia, a side that has won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, will look to bag their maiden T20 title.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been a dominant presence in ICC tournaments and under Kane Williamson, they will be looking to win their second ICC title in a year. The onus will be on Martin Guptill who has a record against Australia in T20s. Daryl Mitchell will too be high on confidence after his spectacular innings against England.

Advertisement

However, they will be without the services of Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the final with a broken hand. This will see them make changes to the playing XI. Tim Seifert could make it to the side as the wicket-keeper and might find a slot in the middle order.

>New Zealand vs Australia predicted playing XI:

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

>New Zealand vs Australia squads:

New Zealand’s 15-man squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

>Reserves named by New Zealand for T20 World Cup: Adam Milne

Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

>Reserves named by Australia for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here