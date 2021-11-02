New Zealand Squad against Scotland: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 32

With India, Pakistan, and New Zealand being the top three teams in group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, the Kiwis have earned an edge over the Men in Blue by beating them in their last encounter. While India can now only reach 6 points, New Zealand can get to 8 points if they win all their remaining games which are against weaker teams in world cricket. However, Afghanistan has shown some spirit and has a great chance of spoiling the party for New Zealand if they manage to win against New Zealand. The Net Run Rate for Afghanistan is more than 3 after huge victories against Scotland and Namibia and a close loss to Pakistan. In such a scenario, New Zealand will have to depend on India beating Afghanistan, and then have a better NRR than both these teams.

New Zealand will have a great opportunity to drastically increase their run rate by crushing Scotland in the game on Wednesday. Pakistan is almost certain to be the top team from the group to qualify for the knock-out stage, having beaten India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Here are the probable XIs and squads of both sides for match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

>New Zealand vs Scotland predicted playing XI:

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

Scotland Possible Playing XI: K. Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Sharif

>New Zealand vs Scotland squads:

New Zealand’s 15-man squad: Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne

Reserves named by New Zealand Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Adam Milne was the reserve who replaced Lockie Ferguson in the squad. Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament after to a calf injury.

Scotland’s 15-man squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace,

Reserves named by Scotland Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

