New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup And T20Is

In the 40th match of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 07. On their day, Afghanistan batting is capable of taking off and hurting New Zealand. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai & Rahmanullah Gurbaz can certainly cause a lot of grief to New Zealand if they get going in the powerplay overs.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack led by pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and spinner Rashid Khan can be great on this surface against New Zealand, a side that has struggled against spinners in the few games this tournament. Afghanistan and India would both hope that Mujeeb-ur-Rehman gains his fitness as he will also be a trump card against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson has not been at his best in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The skipper has scored only 86 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 100. However, he can put all his woes aside and will be a key factor against the likes of Rashid and Mohammad Nabi.

Mitchell Santner was brilliant in the last match against Namibia, and he returned with figures of 1 for 20 from his four overs. Spin is expected to play a big role in the middle overs and as such, Santner along with Ish Sodhi is expected to play a key role in the middle overs.

Ahead of this important match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan, we take a look at the head-to-head records of New Zealand and Afghanistan:

>Overall

Afghanistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 2 matches in T20Is. Out of these 2 games, Afghanistan have won 0 whereas New Zealand have come out victorious on 2 occasions.

>In T20 World Cups

The two teams have faced each other in 2 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 2 games, Afghanistan have won 0 whereas New Zealand have come out victorious on 2 occasions.

