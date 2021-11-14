New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Revisiting the Trans-Tasman Rivalry in World Cups

The stage is set for the big-ticket finale of the 2021 T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The neighbouring countries will resume their intense Trans-Tasman rivalry. Both teams entered the tournament not with the tag of favourites, but have made past the supposed favourties and are on the cup of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time in their cricket history. Australia and New Zealand were second in their groups after the Super 12 stage, with both losing their only match to their group-toppers. In the semifinal, both teams registered wins with the exact same margin of five wickets and an over to spare.

New Zealand have been one of the most consistent sides in all three formats of the game for the past decade, on the other side, the Aussies’ graph has dipped a bit in recent times, with context to their their domination in the ICC events in the 1990s and 2000s.

India-Pakistan or Australia vs England rivalry have historically been the talked as one of the best, storied rivalries, but a look at the past of Australia-New Zealand rivalry and you will realize that the trans-Tasman neighbours leave it out everything on the field to trump the other, something going beyond and has acrimonious affairs at times. Case in point being the biggest cricket controversy – the underarm bowling incident from the third of the best-of-five final of the 1980-81 World Series Cup at the MCG. Over the years, Australia have clashed against New Zealand on several occasions in the ICC World Cup events and while the dominant Aussies of the previous era had the number of the Black Caps, that could all change on Thursday. Ahead of the T20 World Cup Final, here is past World Cup matches between Australia and New Zealand:

>Australia vs New Zealand 1987 World Cup

In the 1987 World Cup, both Australia and New Zealand were desperate to win their maiden World title. The two neighbouring countries faced each other twice in the tournament and Australia emerged victorious both times. In the first clash, the match was reduced to 30 overs, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl. Australia posted a daunting total of 199-4 courtesy of David Boon’s 87 and Deam Jones’ 52. The Kiwis tried their best in the chase but their middle-order collapsed miserably as from 133/3 they were restricted to 196/9 and lost the match 3 runs.

In their second meeting, Australia skipper Allan Border won the toss and opted to bat first. Geoff Marsh smashed an unbeaten 126 runs to set up the foundation of a challenging total. The Aussies posted 251-8 in 50 overs as Dean Jones also had a crucial contribution of 56 runs. New Zealand once again choked while chasing and lost the match by 17 runs, despite John Wright’s 61 and Ken Rutheford’s 44.

>Australia vs New Zealand 1992 World Cup

In their clash in World Cup events, New Zealand elected to bat first as legendary Martin Crowe smashed an unbeaten 100 and Ken Rutherford scored 57 to guide the Kiwis to 248/6 in 50 overs. It was David Boon who stood up strongly and scored 100 but apart from him none of the batters gave him ample support in the chase. Australia were bundled out at 211 and lost the match by 37 runs as Gavin Larsen claimed three wickets.

>Australia vs New Zealand 1996 World Cup

The two teams met each other once again in the 1996 World Cup where Australia extended their lead over New Zealand with a 6-wicket win in a high-scoring clash. New Zealand posted a daunting total of 286-9 as Chris Harris slammed 130 runs while Lee Germon scored valuable 89 runs. Meanwhile, Australia who were at the initial phase of their golden generation, chased down the total with 13 balls to spare. Mark Waugh smashed 110 runs while his brother Steve Waugh scored unbeaten 59 runs which laid the foundation of the crucial win as Australia also went to play the final of the tournament where they lost to Sri Lanka.

>Australia vs New Zealand 1999 World Cup

In the next World Cup clash between the two teams, New Zealand emerged victorious with a 5-wicket win after a collective performance with both bat and ball. Geoff Allott claimed four wickets to restrict the star-studded Australia batting unit to 213-8 after 50 overs. While despite the early blows, New Zealand didn’t have much difficulty chasing down the total. Roger Twose (80*) and Chris Cairns (60) shared a crucial 148-run stand for the fifth wicket to guide New Zealand to the important win in the group stage.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2003 World Cup

Australia were at their peak in 2003 as their golden generation players were all mature and ready to shine on the big stage. The might Aussies beat New Zealand by 96 runs despite posting 208-9 on the scoreboard. It was a great clash between two of the fastest bowlers of that generation Shane Bond and Brett Lee. Bond was right on the money as he claimed six wickets and played an instrumental role in giving New Zealand a chance to make something out of the game with a 209-run target. However, nothing went as planned for New Zealand in the chase as Lee rattled their batting order with a fifer.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2007 World Cup

Ricky Ponting’s Australian team was one of the most dominant units in the history of the game and facing them in the knockout stage of an ICC event was automatically a worrying sign for the opposition. Australia posted a massive total of 348-6 while batting first as Matthew Hayden who was enjoying a great run with the bat scored 103 runs to laid its foundation. New Zealand didn’t give any fight in the chase and were bundled out on just 133 to lose the match by 215 runs.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2011 World Cup

Australia managed to extend their lead over neighbours New Zealand as they emerged victorious once again in the World Cup with a 7-wicket win. Ponting, who was leading Australia for the last time in World Cup, won the toss and elected to bowl first. The express pace duo of Mitchell Johnson and Shaun Tait ran riot with the ball and bundled out the Kiwis for just 206 in Nagpur. Shane Watson (62) and Brad Haddin (55) shared a massive 133-run stand for the opening wicket to set the platform for a big win. Australia chased down the target in just 34 overs.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2015 World Cup

The two nations faced each other twice in the mega ICC event which was also jointly hosted by both of them. In the first match, it was a clash between two fast bowling units led by two best left-arm pacers in the world Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, but nothing went according to their plan as Boult ran riot with his five-wicket haul as Michael Clarke and Co. were restricted to just 151. In reply, Starc took the responsibility to keep his team alive in the game and he claimed a six-wicket haul but the Aussies fell short by a little as the Blackcaps won the match by 1 wicket with Kane Williamson hitting the winning run for them.

The next time when the two teams faced each other in the 2015 WC, Australia took revenge by beating New Zealand in the mega finale in a comprehensive way. New Zealand were bundled out for 183 after batting first and Australia chased it down with complete ease and won the finale by 7 wickets to lift their fifth World title. Clarke also bid adieu to the international cricket with that win.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2016 T20 World Cup

The two neighbours faced each other for the first time in the T20 World Cup in 2016. Australia, who were at the transitional phase during that time, lost the battle by 8 runs. New Zealand scored 142-8 while batting first and everyone thought it would be an easy job for the Aussies but they failed miserably. Pushing David Warner in the middle-order was a questionable call by the team management and they paid a heft price for it. Australia were restricted to 134-9 and lost the match by 8 runs to prove their domination in the shortest format.

>Australia vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup

It was once again a clash between Boult and Starc and the latter was marginally ahead to guide his team to the victory. Boult exploited the Aussie batting order with his fifer as Australia were restricted to 243/9 in 50 overs. Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) were the only batters who stood up against Boult and Co. In reply, Starc rattled the Kiwi line-up with his fifer to bundle them out for just 157. Williamson (40) and Ross Taylor (30) displayed some courage in the middle with the bat but it was not enough.

