New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Live Cricket Score

New Zealand were 10 without loss in their second innings at lunch on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, still 120 runs behind.

Tom Latham, who failed in the first innings, was on 10 with Will Young yet to get off the mark in negotiating three overs before the interval after Bangladesh were all out for 458 in reply to New Zealand’s 328.

Bangladesh were all out for 458 in their first innings to lead New Zealand by 130 on the fourth morning of the first Test. After resuming the day at 401 for six, they lost their last four wickets for 57 runs.

Mehidy Hasan and Yasir Ali put on 75 for the seventh wicket before Mehidy was the first to fall for 47 after having two reprieves early in the day when he successfully reviewed lbw decisions.

He was given out twice in the space of seven balls, saved by replays which showed the ball grazed the glove in the first instance and brushed the bat before the pad in the second.

When he reached 43, Mehidy became only the 16th Bangladeshi to pass a 1,000 Test runs but his luck ran out soon after when he was caught behind to give Tim Southee his first wicket.

Yasir lasted three more overs before he was caught behind for 26 leaving Southee and Trent Boult to mop up the tail.

Boult was the most successful of the New Zealand wicket-takers with four for 85 while Neil Wagner finished with three for 101.

