Home » Cricket Home » News » New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Live Cricket Score

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Live Cricket Score

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Follow live updates, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 10, 2022, 07:44 IST

New Zealand declared their first innings at 521 for six midway through day two of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Monday with captain Tom Latham making 252.

The New Zealand skipper’s marathon innings ended as he attempted to lift the run rate.

After a four and a six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries, the left-hander went for another big hit but mistimed his strike at a slower delivery and holed out to square leg.

>NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Scorecard and Commentary

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Latham spent nine hours and 12 minutes in the middle, faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes to put New Zealand in a strong position.

The hosts are need to win the Test to square the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

Tom Blundell was not out 57 with Kyle Jamieson on four when Latham called time on the innings.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam took two for 79 and Ebadot Hossain took two for 143.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: January 10, 2022, 07:44 IST