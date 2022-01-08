URL: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd Test match, January 09, 03:30 AM IST

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh:

The second and last Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 09 to January 13. Bangladesh scripted history in the first Test match as they won their first game in the purest format of the game against the Kiwis.

Undoubtedly, the Tigers caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the game by securing a win by eight wickets. It was Ebadot Hussain who shined for Bangladesh with his phenomenal bowling performance. Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the third innings to cause a collapse of the host’s batting line-up.

Advertisement

Heading into the second Test, New Zealand will hope to win the match to level the series by 1-1. The team needs to work on their batting as it was a major concern for the Kiwis in the first Test. Despite a brilliant performance by the Tigers in the first Test, they will start the second match as underdogs as New Zealand are still favorites to win.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

>AUS vs ENG Telecast

>New Zealand vs Bangladesh game will not be televised in India.

>AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

>The match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

>AUS vs ENG Match Details

>New Zealand will be up against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 03:30 AM IST from January 09, Sunday.

>AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain- Mominul Haque

>Vice-Captain- Devon Conway

>Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Liton Das

>Batters: Devon Conway, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Henry Nicholls

>All-rounders: Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

>Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

>AUS vs ENG Probable XIs:

>New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

>Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here