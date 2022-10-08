New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 3 Live Streaming: How to Watch NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

In the third match of the New Zealand T20I Tri-series, the host will be locking horns with Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two teams looked out of form in their respective opening games against Pakistan.

New Zealand need to bounce back after suffering a six-wicket loss against Pakistan. Batting first in the match, the host witnessed a collapse as they scored only 147 runs. Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and Kane Williamson looked good with the bat initially, but they failed to play big knocks. Chasing the total, Pakistan easily won the game in 18.2 overs.

Bangladesh also experienced a similar fate in its opening match against Pakistan. The team was let down by the batters as they posted 146 runs while following a target of 168 runs. Yasir Ali was the only positive for the Tigers, with a knock of 21-ball 42.

When will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The game will be held on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 11:40 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand probable playing XI against Bangladesh: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Bangladesh probable playing XI against New Zealand: Nurul Hasan(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

