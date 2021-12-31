New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

World Test Champions New Zealand are all set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from Saturday, January 1, 2022. The upcoming two-match Test series will be part of the 2023 World Test Championship cycle. The first match of the Test series will be played from January 1 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and the game starts at 03:30 AM IST.

The Black Caps are coming into this series on the back of a 1-0 defeat in India and would look to make a fresh start at home. However, with seaming and swinging home conditions set to favour them in a big way, they will be hoping for a change in fortunes in Mount Maunganui. On the other hand, the visitors have lost each of their away matches against the Kiwis. They too haven’t been up to the mark and recently lost the Test series against Pakistan 0-2.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test – Team News and Injury Update

Advertisement

New Zealand will miss their regular Test captain Kane Williamson due to an elbow injury. Tom Latham will lead the side. They surprisingly dropped Ajaz Patel and instead opted for a five-pronged pace attack with the likes of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

As for Bangladesh, they will be missing the services of ace all-rounder Shakib Al-Hassan. The veteran’s absence is sure to add pressure on skipper Mominul Haque’s shoulder who has a lot to prove as the underdogs.

When will the 1st Test between New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The first Test of the two-match series is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Where will the 1st Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

What time will the 1st Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The 1st Test between New Zealand vs Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Probable Playing XI:

Advertisement

NZ vs BAN 1st Test, New Zealand probable playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK)

NZ vs BAN, 1st Test, Bangladesh probable playing XI: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here