New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first Test Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand vs England first Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

February 15, 2023

Mount Manganui

New Zealand vs England Live Streaming of first Test Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the first Test between New Zealand and England Live Streaming

New Zealand cricket team, under the leadership of new captain Tim Southee, are set to face a high-flying England side in a two-match Test series starting on Thursday, February 16. The series will kick off with a day-night fixture at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The hosts had to suffer two major blows ahead of the series. Pacer Kyle Jamieson was ruled out of the series due to his back injury. And to make matters worse, his fellow fast bowler Matt Henry will not feature in the opening pink-ball Test. Henry is expected to join the New Zealand camp ahead of the second and final Test.

Meanwhile, England pacer Stuart Broad will make a comeback to the side in the series against the Kiwis. Broad had missed the Test series against Pakistan due to personal reasons.

Ahead of the first Test match between New Zealand and England; here is all you need to know:

What date first Test match between New Zealand and England will be played?

The first Test match between New Zealand and England will start on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the first Test match New Zealand vs England be played?

The first Test match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

What time will the first Test match New Zealand vs England begin?

The first Test match between New Zealand and England will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs England first Test match?

New Zealand vs England first Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs England first match?

New Zealand vs England first Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

New Zealand vs England Possible Starting XI:

New Zeland Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (c), Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

first published: February 15, 2023
last updated: February 15, 2023, 14:14 IST
