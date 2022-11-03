New Zealand vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

New Zealand suffered their first defeat in the T20 World Cup after they were overpowered by England on Tuesday. However, the Kiwis are much alive in the competition and a win against Ireland should be enough for them to secure a berth in the semi-finals.

The Super 12 match between New Zealand and Ireland is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

After claiming five points from four games, the Kane Williamson-led side currently occupy the top spot in Group 1.

Ireland, on the other hand, will have to script a victory by a pretty big margin on Friday to overtake New Zealand on the points table. The Andy Balbirnie-led side currently find themselves at the fifth spot in their group.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand vs Ireland Possible XIs

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

