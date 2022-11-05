New Zealand vs Ireland: The Black Caps go Hunting in Search of Missing Silverware

Friday saw a second hat trick in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and it has widely gone unnoticed just like the first one. Do you even remember who took the first? It came weeks ago – seems a lifetime with all the weather watching – in the qualifying stages. The UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan took one against Sri Lanka, even as the latter won and qualified for the Super 12 stage.

The second one might be fresher in memory. Ireland’s Joshua Little snapped up one against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. Two hat tricks from the lowly cricket nations, and two centuries (South Africa and New Zealand) from the higher-ranked nations in this tournament – it almost seems like an imbalance at the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Of course, there has been a discrepancy in terms of balance between bat and ball. The unprecedented wet weather conditions, accentuated by the chilly late spring/early summer conditions in Australia have only enabled this imbalance. Openers are struggling across the board, and new ball bowlers are ruling the roost.

Powerplay has taken a different meaning – 65 is the highest powerplay score in this tournament. New Zealand scored that, on the first day of the Super 12 stage, and coincidentally, also got the only 200-total on-board this World Cup. The underlying point being the bowler-friendly conditions have perhaps closed the gap between the lower and higher-ranked T20 nations at this competition. Meanwhile, amongst themselves, these same higher-ranked sides have had a closer shoot-out with higher stakes involved.

It has made the contests certainly entertaining, and brought teams like Ireland to the party. Spanking the current England line-up in either white-ball format is no easy feat, and that too after sending the West Indies home. On their day, Ireland has made its presence felt in this World Cup, and they can go back home heads held high.

Advertisement

The problem is, every time there is a similar performance, we hope for a massive upswing in opportunities and performances for such cricket-playing nations. It just doesn’t happen though. “We need to play more cricket, and there’s certainly more lined up in the FTP (upcoming). So that’s something to look forward to," said skipper Andrew Balbirnie, as Ireland signed off from the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand was happy to see their back. “They have played some amazing cricket (in this tournament), and they played challenging cricket today. We had to adapt, which I thought we did," said Kane Williamson. He had some other relief as well. By the end of Friday’s double-header at Adelaide, the Black Caps had qualified for their fifth ICC semi-final in a row (Australia’s narrow win over Afghanistan confirmed New Zealand’s spot).

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the Kiwis don’t know who or where they will be playing. That will be determined after the England versus Sri Lanka game in Sydney. Even so, there is a larger focus herein. New Zealand is the perennial bridesmaid. Almost inevitably it will walk down the aisle, but never land the big prize. Perhaps it’s time that comes to change?

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Hopefully it Doesn’t Cost us’: Matthew Wade Admits Australia Made Slow Start in T20 World Cup

“We have one or two new faces (from last time). It wasn’t all that long ago, but these are different conditions. We have faced a variety of surfaces, all different opposition, which you expect in a World Cup, and the team has played some good cricket," said the skipper, assessing the Kiwis’ Super 12 performance.

Advertisement

There is something unassuming about Williamson. It makes you wonder how he gets his point across inside the dressing room. Maybe he wears a different persona, a little more dominating perhaps. Then you realise, this is the New Zealand cricket team we are talking about. They are all in a similar cut of cloth – simple, unassuming, no airy vibes, and just get the job done kinds. With such a bunch, it isn’t that tough to get the message across.

This team had a very under-the-radar build-up to this tournament. It was perhaps to do with the fact that they played – and beat – Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, and West Indies in successive bilateral series. When it came to other opposition, it lost the tri-series to Pakistan – on home soil. While it made for perplexing viewing from the outside, from within the camp, they were just fine-tuning their wares.

Rise of the likes of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips is a testament to that. They add a humongous power-hitting to an already effective line-up. Just recall Allen’s assault on Australia that would ultimately knock the hosts out of this tournament, or Phillips’ counter-attacking hundred against Sri Lanka. They have added a missing element to this New Zealand line-up, something they didn’t have earlier. You might call it chutzpah.

In the previous years, it has been all about efficiency from the Black Caps. Come to the ground, do your roles properly, and get the job done – if not, go home silently when the boundary count is done. Silently though, they have built a different unit this time, and it comes across as more ebullient. Almost as if they have a point to prove, after double disappointments in the 2019 ODI and 2021 T20 World Cups’ finals.

The question remains, if they can shed their natural nice guys’ image when it matters and come across assertively as a group, not just individuals. It feels as if this trait is precisely what they have been building towards in the group stage.

And who better to reflect it than their leader. Williamson was questioned for the manner of his batting in the early stages, particularly against England, and he duly responded by smashing 61 off 35 balls on Friday. “I think sometimes you can look at it without context, but for us, that platform was a really important part to us getting a good total today," he said.

This whole tournament has felt like setting up a base for New Zealand. Is it finally the time for lift-off?

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here