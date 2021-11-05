New Zealand vs Namibia Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

New Zealand will lock horns with Namibia in Match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, November 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand are currently placed third in the points table in Group 2 and will enter this match with a net run rate of 0.816 and are favourites against Namibia. A win here in Sharjah will take them to the second spot and will bolster their chances of making it to the semi-final.

On the other hand, Namibia have shown fighting spirit all tournament, but they have not been able to get the job done in the Super 12 stage and against a well-oiled New Zealand, they need to play out of their skins to beat the Kiwis. They come into this game after having been beaten by Pakistan by 45 runs.

New Zealand have an explosive batting order and after Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, they have batters like Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham to take Namibia to the shreds.

Namibia batters have been getting good starts, but they need to dig in and convert these starts into big scores against New Zealand. They have been reliant on David Wiese but all the other players around him have to chip in.

Ahead of this important match in context of the tournament between New Zealand vs Namibia, we take a look at the head to head records of New Zealand and Namibia:

>New Zealand vs Namibia in T20Is

New Zealand and Namibia have not faced each other in any T20I match before and this will be their chance to get off the blocks in a positive manner.

